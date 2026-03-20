Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty settles near 23,250 mark
Business
After a rough Thursday, Indian stocks made a strong comeback on Friday.
The Sensex shot up by 848.90 points to 75,056.14 in early trade, while the Nifty climbed 246.75 points to 23,248.90 in early trade.
Most major stocks joined the rally.
Financial stocks see buying
Falling oil prices have helped cool inflation worries, and financial stocks saw buying.
This bounce could mean better vibes ahead for investors after a shaky week.
Foreign selling coincides with big buying by domestic institutional investors
Brent crude dropped from over $119 to about $105 per barrel as tensions eased in West Asia's Strait of Hormuz.
Big buying by domestic institutional investors coincided with foreign selling, helping push the market back up.