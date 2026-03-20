Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty settles near 23,250 mark Business Mar 20, 2026

After a rough Thursday, Indian stocks made a strong comeback on Friday.

The Sensex shot up by 848.90 points to 75,056.14 in early trade, while the Nifty climbed 246.75 points to 23,248.90 in early trade.

Most major stocks joined the rally.