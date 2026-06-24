The rally was driven by falling crude oil prices and positive comments from RBI Governor on inflation and interest rates

Sensex gains over 800 points: What's driving today's rally?

By Mudit Dube 02:07 pm Jun 24, 202602:07 pm

What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a major surge today, with the Sensex rising by over 830 points to 77,030 and the Nifty gaining 219 points to 24,042. The rally was driven by falling crude oil prices and positive comments from the Reserve Bank of India Governor on inflation and interest rates. The gains in major banks helped offset fears of further US rate hikes and poor monsoon rains.