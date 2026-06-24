Sensex gains over 800 points: What's driving today's rally?
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a major surge today, with the Sensex rising by over 830 points to 77,030 and the Nifty gaining 219 points to 24,042. The rally was driven by falling crude oil prices and positive comments from the Reserve Bank of India Governor on inflation and interest rates. The gains in major banks helped offset fears of further US rate hikes and poor monsoon rains.
Market dynamics
Broader markets underperform despite strong performance in headline indices
Sectoral performance was mixed, with banking, financial services, cement, and IT stocks leading the gains. However, despite the strong performance in headline indices, broader markets underperformed. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell by 0.26%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped by 0.01%. Market breadth remained slightly negative despite the benchmark rally, with more stocks declining than advancing across the National Stock Exchange.
Stock performance
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Trent, IndiGo, ICICI Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, and Wipro lagged behind. In midcap stocks Exide Industries and AU Small Finance Bank gained while GE Vernova T&D and Hitachi Energy India lost ground.