Sensex hits 77,650 as Nifty tops 24,200 amid state polls
Business
Markets kicked off Monday on a high, with the Sensex soaring over 700 points to hit 77,650 and Nifty crossing 24,200.
The buzz? Investors are reacting to early trends from state elections, making things extra lively.
Market volatility also ticked up, with the India VIX rising 6% to 18.46.
Maruti Suzuki jumps 4% Kotak-Mahindra slips
Maruti Suzuki stood out with a solid 4% jump, while Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, M&M, and HDFC Bank all notched up gains between 1% and 4%.
On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped about 4%.
Broader market vibes were positive too: Nifty Smallcap and Midcap indices both rose by nearly 0.8%, and sector-wise IT and Realty stocks led the pack with close to 1% gain each.