Sensex hits 77,650 as Nifty tops 24,200 amid state polls

Maruti Suzuki jumps 4% Kotak-Mahindra slips

Maruti Suzuki stood out with a solid 4% jump, while Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, M&M, and HDFC Bank all notched up gains between 1% and 4%.

On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped about 4%.

Broader market vibes were positive too: Nifty Smallcap and Midcap indices both rose by nearly 0.8%, and sector-wise IT and Realty stocks led the pack with close to 1% gain each.