Sensex jumps 1,200 points: What's driving today's rally?
What's the story
The Indian stock market opened on a positive note today, with the BSE Sensex rising by 1.46% or 1,186.91 points to 82,293.56 and the Nifty 50 gaining 1.2% to trade at 25,344, at the time of writing. The surge comes after a day-long closure on Tuesday due to Diwali celebrations. The recent rally in the markets has been fueled by a sharp fall in crude oil prices and strong foreign fund inflows, Reuters reported.
Pre-Diwali performance
How did the market perform on November 9?
Before the Diwali break, the BSE Sensex had closed at 81,106.65 on November 9, gaining 107.25 points or 0.13%.
The index opened at 81,327.29 and hit a high of 81,339.41 during the session.
Meanwhile, Nifty also ended its previous trading session in gains with a close at 25,044.65 after opening at 25,076.40 for the day on November 9th.
Market factors
Factors contributing to the market's positive momentum
The Indian stock market has been supported by a fall in crude oil prices and increased foreign fund inflows.
These developments have improved market sentiment and contributed to the recent gains in benchmark indices.
Both Sensex and Nifty have gained nearly 9% so far this month, marking a positive run for the Indian stock market.