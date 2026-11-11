Sensex jumps 1,200 points: What's driving today's rally?

Before the Diwali break, the BSE Sensex had closed at 81,106.65 on November 9, gaining 107.25 points or 0.13%.

The index opened at 81,327.29 and hit a high of 81,339.41 during the session.

Meanwhile, Nifty also ended its previous trading session in gains with a close at 25,044.65 after opening at 25,076.40 for the day on November 9th.