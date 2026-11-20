The IT index was up 2.3% with Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS among top Nifty gainers, rising between 1% and 1.7%.

This surge came as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI fell by 4.1% and 4.7%, respectively, following a decline in Wall Street equities overnight amid the AI-trade reversal.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped over 2%.