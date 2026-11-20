Sensex jumps 1,300 points from day's low
What's the story
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, have made a strong comeback after a sharp decline earlier in the day. The recovery was mainly driven by buying in IT shares and continuous foreign institutional investor (FII) buying. Rebounding 1,300 points from its intraday low, the Sensex climbed 712.22 points to 83,733.97 at around 1:00pm, while the Nifty rose 205.55 points to retake the key 25,700 level. Despite the strong headline bounce, market breadth stayed tilted toward losers, with 2,397 shares declining.
Market rebound
IT stocks lead the recovery
The IT index was up 2.3% with Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS among top Nifty gainers, rising between 1% and 1.7%.
This surge came as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI fell by 4.1% and 4.7%, respectively, following a decline in Wall Street equities overnight amid the AI-trade reversal.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped over 2%.
Investor activity
FIIs continue buying, DIIs net sellers
On November 19, FIIs continued their buying spree for the eighth consecutive session, with net equity purchases of ₹7,411 crore.
Meanwhile, DIIs were net sellers for the second straight session with net equity outflows of ₹1,356 crore.
"Profit booking is happening in the market but the FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.