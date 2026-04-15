Sensex jumps 1,300 points on falling crude prices, US-Iran talks

India's benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty , opened sharply higher on Wednesday. The surge comes after a decline in crude oil prices and renewed hopes of US-Iran talks. At 10:45am, the Sensex was up by 1,313 points or 1.7% at 78,160 while the broader Nifty rose to a high of 24,254, up by 412 points.

Market overview Top gainers and losers The market witnessed a broad-based rally with InterGlobe Aviation leading the charge with over 4% gains. Other major gainers included Hindalco, Shriram Finance, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro—all rising between 2% and 3.5%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories emerged as the top loser with a decline of about 2.7%.

Global influence Global cues The positive start of the Indian market was aided by a firm trend in GIFT Nifty, signaling a gap-up opening on improving global cues. Asian markets were trading higher while Wall Street extended gains overnight. The NASDAQ rose 2% marking its 10th consecutive day of gains with S&P 500 nearing record highs. Crude oil prices declined for the second consecutive session with Brent falling below $95 per barrel amid reports that US-Iran talks could resume soon.

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