Sensex jumps 1,350 points to 78,719.72 as Nifty up 1.66%
Business
The Sensex shot up by 1,350 points to hit 78,719.72 on Thursday morning, with the Nifty also rising 1.66% to 24,357.30, bringing both indices close to their highest in three months.
This rally is thanks to a mix of falling oil prices, strong foreign investment, and upbeat signals from global markets.
Brent $93.50 and ₹7,284cr foreign inflows
Oil prices took a big dip (Brent crude dropped to $93.50 per barrel), which helped ease worries about inflation.
At the same time, foreign investors bought equities worth ₹7,284 crore for the fourth day in a row.
Plus, positive vibes from US markets after political stability there added another boost to investor confidence back home.