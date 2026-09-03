Sensex jumps 244.38 as RBI swap brings $127 billion inflows
Business
Markets kicked off Thursday, September 3, 2026 on a high note; Sensex jumped 244.38 points to 76,814.73 and Nifty got close to the 24,000 mark.
The big push came from banking stocks and record $127 billion in foreign currency inflows, thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's swap facility.
Geojit strategist says banks will benefit
All that foreign cash is expected to steady the rupee and lift market mood.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, thinks this will especially help banks boost their profits.
Even though Nifty fell 141 points on Wednesday as retail investors, proprietary traders and bears sold aggressively, Dr V K Vijayakumar said, "This is likely to reverse today."