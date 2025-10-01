Sensex jumps 600 points as RBI takes pro-growth measures

Loan-against-shares limit raised to ₹1 crore

The RBI's moves make it easier to get loans and invest, which could mean more opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.

Raising the loan-against-shares limit from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore and bumping up IPO financing to ₹25 lakh are set to boost market activity.

Plus, the RBI now expects India's economy to grow faster in FY2025 (6.8% instead of 6.5%) with lower inflation.