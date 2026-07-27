Sensex jumps 600 points: What's driving today's rally?

The sharp gains in the Sensex and Nifty have added nearly ₹4 lakh crore to the total market capitalization of all companies listed on BSE, taking it to ₹479 lakh crore.

IndiGo, Eternal, and Asian Paints shares jumped as much as 3% to lead gains on the Sensex.

Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gained up to 2%.