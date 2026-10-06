Sensex jumps 685.34 points, Nifty at 22,776.10, oil below $99

Analysts say upbeat corporate news and cheaper oil helped boost confidence.

Independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga noted that Nifty needs to stay above 22,800 for the rally to last.

Meanwhile, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, flagged global worries like high US bond yields and expects the RBI might hike rates soon due to inflation.

Bank stocks were the day's stars: Kotak Bank and Axis Bank led gains as everyone waits for the RBI's next move on interest rates and growth.