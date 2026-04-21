Sensex jumps 753 points on U.S.-Iran peace talks hopes
Business
The stock market had a strong day on Tuesday, with the Sensex jumping 753 points and the Nifty 50 up 212 points.
The main reason? Hopes for peace talks between the US and Iran, which helped ease worries about oil prices spiking.
Both indices closed higher: Sensex at 79,273.33 and Nifty at 24,576.60.
BSE market cap rises nearly ₹3L/cr
Thanks to this rally, the total value of BSE-listed companies went up by nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a single day.
Most stocks in the Nifty 50 ended higher. Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and Trent were among today's top performers.