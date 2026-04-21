Sensex jumps 753 points on U.S.-Iran peace talks hopes Business Apr 21, 2026

The stock market had a strong day on Tuesday, with the Sensex jumping 753 points and the Nifty 50 up 212 points.

The main reason? Hopes for peace talks between the US and Iran, which helped ease worries about oil prices spiking.

Both indices closed higher: Sensex at 79,273.33 and Nifty at 24,576.60.