Sensex jumps 753 points to 6-week high as Nifty rallies Business Apr 22, 2026

The stock market was buzzing on Tuesday as the Sensex shot up by 753 points, closing at a six-week high of 79,273.

This jump came after oil prices dropped below $90 a barrel and news broke about possible U.S.-Iran peace talks.

The Nifty also climbed 212 points to finish at 24,577, with banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank leading the charge.