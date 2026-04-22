Sensex jumps 753 points to 6-week high as Nifty rallies
Business
The stock market was buzzing on Tuesday as the Sensex shot up by 753 points, closing at a six-week high of 79,273.
This jump came after oil prices dropped below $90 a barrel and news broke about possible U.S.-Iran peace talks.
The Nifty also climbed 212 points to finish at 24,577, with banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank leading the charge.
Siddhartha Khemka sees rally potential
Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services says the rally could stick around thanks to cheaper oil and solid company earnings, though he's keeping an eye on U.S.-Iran tensions.
Even as foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹2,000 crore on Tuesday, Indian investors stayed positive with over ₹2,200 crore flowing in.
Sensex stocks finished higher, especially banking and FMCG.