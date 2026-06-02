Sensex jumps 800 points on heavy buying and short covering

Nifty IT index up over 4%

IT stocks led the charge with the Nifty IT index up over 4%. Auto, FMCG, and realty shares also pitched in.

Even with global uncertainties and foreign selling pressures hanging around, short covering kept things lively.

Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking, summed it up: "The rebound was driven by buying in heavyweight stocks across sectors, with short covering ahead of the weekly expiry providing additional support."