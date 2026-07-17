Sensex jumps over 500 points as Nifty rises to 24,207

Reliance Industries rose more than 1% ahead of its Q1 results, but midcap and smallcap indices slipped a bit.

While IT stocks had a good day, up more than 2%, pharma stocks dropped more than 1%.

Globally, tensions between Iran and the US pushed oil prices higher, while foreign investors sold Indian shares worth nearly ₹4,206 crore on Thursday.

Analysts say these geopolitical issues and earnings updates could make markets pretty unpredictable in the days ahead.