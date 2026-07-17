Sensex jumps over 500 points as Nifty rises to 24,207
Business
Friday saw the Sensex jump more than 500 points, with investors buzzing about upcoming earnings reports.
Tech giants like Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech led the charge, each gaining 2% to 3%.
The Nifty 50 rose nearly 134 points to 24,207 during Friday's trading session.
Foreigners sold Indian shares 4,206 cr
Reliance Industries rose more than 1% ahead of its Q1 results, but midcap and smallcap indices slipped a bit.
While IT stocks had a good day, up more than 2%, pharma stocks dropped more than 1%.
Globally, tensions between Iran and the US pushed oil prices higher, while foreign investors sold Indian shares worth nearly ₹4,206 crore on Thursday.
Analysts say these geopolitical issues and earnings updates could make markets pretty unpredictable in the days ahead.