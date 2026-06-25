Sensex jumps over 750 points: What's driving the market rally?
What's the story
India's benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, have witnessed a surge today. At the time of writing, the BSE Sensex had climbed 762 points to hit 77,753, while the NSE Nifty rose by 235 points to touch 24,257. The rise in both indices can be attributed to several factors, including a sharp decline in crude oil prices and positive trends in Asian markets.
Market dynamics
Decline in crude oil prices lifts market
The decline in crude oil prices has been a major contributor to the market rally. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell by 1.7% to $72.49 per barrel. Lower crude prices are seen as favorable for India, a major oil importer, as they help reduce import costs and ease inflationary pressures. "The biggest positive for India is Brent crude falling to below $73 level," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.
Global influence
Positive trends in Asian markets boost investor sentiment
Asian equities have also contributed to the market rally with strong gains. South Korea's Kospi surged over 5%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index advanced nearly 4%, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded marginally higher. "Crude oil prices have extended their recent decline. Oil has now erased most of the gains recorded during the recent Middle East conflict as concerns over supply disruptions have eased," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Currency impact
Rupee appreciates against US dollar
The Indian rupee also appreciated by 31 paise to 94.24 against the US dollar as crude oil prices continued to decline. Forex traders attributed the appreciation to a weaker dollar and positive sentiment in domestic equities. India VIX, widely regarded as the market's fear gage, declined 4.45% to 12.79.