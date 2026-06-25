Sensex jumps over 750 points: What's driving the market rally?

Market dynamics

Decline in crude oil prices lifts market

The decline in crude oil prices has been a major contributor to the market rally. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell by 1.7% to $72.49 per barrel. Lower crude prices are seen as favorable for India, a major oil importer, as they help reduce import costs and ease inflationary pressures. "The biggest positive for India is Brent crude falling to below $73 level," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.