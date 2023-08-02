Sensex falls over 670 points, Nifty ends near 19,525 points

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 02, 2023

In the US, NASDAQ fell by 62 points to end at 14,284 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a bearish run. While Sensex slipped 676.53 points, or 1.02%, to end at 65,782.78 points, the Nifty dropped 207 points, or 1.05%, to 19,526.55 points. The midcap indices also saw a slump as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 150.75 points, or 1.42%, to 10,643.2 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

Among the top losing sectors on Wednesday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY METAL, which slipped 2.68%, 2.17%, and 2.06%, respectively. The top stock losers are concerned, Tata Steel, Hero Motocorp, and Tata Motors lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.49%, 3.43%, and 3.22%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Divis Labs, Nestle, and HUL, adding 1.52%, 1.22%, and 0.85%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 493.74 points to end at 19,517.38 points, while the Nikkei gained 768.89 points to rise to 32,707.69 points. In the US market, NASDAQ fell by 62.11 points, or 0.43% to settle at 14,283.91 points.

INR tumbles 0.39% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) dropped 0.39% lower to Rs. 82.58 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge, with the former soaring 0.57% to Rs. 59,275 and the latter gaining 0.57% to Rs. 74,365. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.39, or 0.48% to $81.85 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Wednesday with diesel costing Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,436.08 which is 1.78% up from yesterday. Ethereum has gone up by 1.15% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $1,853.57. BNB and Cardano are listed at $244.67 (0.10% down) and $0.3064 (0.48% up), respectively. Down 0.26% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0767.

