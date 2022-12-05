Business

Sensex closes at 62,834 points, Nifty settles at 18,701

Sensex closes at 62,834 points, Nifty settles at 18,701

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 05, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 9,014.7 points

On Monday, the major indices of the stock market ended flat, where Sensex settled at 62,834.6 points and the Nifty closed at 18,701.05 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 20 points in green at 9,014.7 points. Read on for more details on today's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSU BANK and NIFTY PSE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.84%, 1.19% and 0.74%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Hindalco, Tata Steel and UPL, which climbed 4.36%, 3.44% and 2.44%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Apollo Hospital, Tata Motors and Reliance emerged the biggest losers, dropping 1.91%, 1.53% and 1.46%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.57% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.57% lower to Rs. 81.78 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures gained Rs. 283 or 0.53% to settle at Rs. 54,133, while the silver futures shot up by Rs. 521 or 0.78% to Rs. 66,970. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 2.02% to settle at $81.68 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.76% and settled at 3,211.81 points, while the Nikkei plunged 0.15% to 27,820.4 points. The Hang Seng Index climbed 4.51% to 19,518.29 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 0.18%, to 11,461.5 points.

How popular cryptocurrencies are performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $17,316.16, which is up 1.77% from the previous calculations. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,295.87, which is up by 2.92%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% up), $295.31 (1.62% up), and $0.3265 (1.89% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1071, which is 2.46% more in value when compared to yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.