Business

Sensex climbs 123 points, Nifty settles above 17,750 mark

Sensex climbs 123 points, Nifty settles above 17,750 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 08, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.74% to close at 8,745.1 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.2% to 60,348.09 points, while the Nifty gained 0.24% to end at 17,754.4 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.74% to 8,745.1 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY ENERGY, which rose 0.94%, 0.84%, and 0.83%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, and Adani Enterpris, adding 4.85%, 3.08%, and 2.83%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, and Tech Mahindra were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 2.22%, 1.38%, and 1.04%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.16% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.16% to settle at Rs. 82.05. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 54,912, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 345, or 0.55%, to Rs. 61,861. The crude oil futures fell by $0.59, or 0.75% to $77.53 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets ended in the red, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,283.25 points, 20,051.25 points, and 28,444.19 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ dropped 145.4 points, or 1.25%, to 11,530.33 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $22,027.86, down 1.63% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 0.67% and is selling at $1,555.58. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (flat), $287.20 (0.33% up), and $0.3244 (1.59% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.67% lower than yesterday at $0.07315.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.