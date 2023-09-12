Sensex gains over 90 points, Nifty settles above 19,990 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 12, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

NASDAQ gained 1.14% to end at 13,918 points

The stock market on Tuesday ended on a mixed note. While the benchmark Sensex settled at 67,221.13 points, which is up by 94.05 points, the Nifty stood at 19,993.2 points, down by 3.15 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 339.15 points to end at 11,386.5 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Tuesday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR, and NIFTY PHARMA topped the list, edging up 1.02%, 0.22%, and 0.12%, respectively. TCS, Larsen, and Infosys emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.79%, 1.93%, and 1.73%, respectively. Meanwhile, BPCL, NTPC, and Power Grid Corporation were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 4.01%, 3.6%, and 3.32%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Tuesday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,137.06 points, the Nikkei dropped to 32,776.37 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 1.14% higher to end at 13,917.89 points.

INR gains 0.13% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.13% to close at Rs. 82.92 against the US Dollar. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 58,825, the price of silver ended at Rs. 71,832. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.55, or 0.63% to $87.96 per barrel.

Prices of fuel in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $25,851.07, which is up by 0.47% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.47% and is trading at $1,585.69. BNB and Cardano are trading at $210.21 (0.49% up) and $0.2473 (1.43% up), respectively. Up 0.37% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06121.

