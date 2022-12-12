Business

Sensex slips to 62,130 points, Nifty settles below 18,500 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 12, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.48% to close at 8,960 points

The stock market on Monday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 62,130.57 points and the Nifty stood at 18,497.15 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but the midcap stocks witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.48% to 8,960.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY REALTY, which rose 1.38%, 0.78%, and 0.46%, respectively. BPCL, Divis Labs, and Coal India emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.28%, 1.99%, and 1.51%, respectively. Asian Paints, Infosys, and Titan Company emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.83%, 1.39%, and 1.21%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.33% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.33% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 82.54 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices were flat at Rs. 54,220, while the silver prices climbed 0.37% to Rs. 68,288. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.39, or 0.54% to $70.8 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

On Monday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.87%, 2.2%, and 0.21% to 3,179.04 points, 19,463.63 points, and 27,842.33 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ dropped 77.38 points to 11,004.62 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,965.29, which is down 1.20% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 1.59% and is now trading at $1,252.41. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $282.51 (2.57% down), and $0.3048 (2.42% down), respectively. Finally, down 8.04% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.08906.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.