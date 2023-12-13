Sensex closes at 69,582 points, Nifty settles near 20,930 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex closes at 69,582 points, Nifty settles near 20,930 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:48 pm Dec 13, 202303:48 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 1.29% to 12,815 points

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a positive note as the Sensex climbed 0.04% to end at 69,582.52 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose 0.09% to finish at 20,926.35 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.29% to 12,815.55 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA led the way, gaining 2.38%, 1.58%, and 1.11%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were NTPC, Adani Ports, and Hero MotoCorp, which climbed 3.78%, 3.08% and 2.88%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, TCS, Infosys, and HDFC Life emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.05%, 1.77%, and 1.32%, respectively.

3/6

Take a peek at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Wednesday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,968.76 points, the Hang Seng plunged to 16,228.75 points, and Nikkei dropped to 32,926.35 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.64%, to 14,525.35 points.

4/6

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.01% to settle at Rs. 83.4. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 61,215, the silver futures closed at Rs. 71,718. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $68.57 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $41,192.42, a 1.49% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.24% and is selling at $2,176.46. BNB and Cardano are listed at $250.83 (0.29% up) and $0.5736 (2.56% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09288, down 3.55% from yesterday.