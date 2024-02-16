The biggest stock gainers were Wipro, M&M, and SBI Life Insurance

Sensex gains 376 points, Nifty settles near 22,040 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:57 pm Feb 16, 202403:57 pm

What's the story On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.52% to 72,426.64 points, while the Nifty gained 0.59% to end the day at 22,040.7 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals, with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 121.05 points, or 0.86%, to close at 14,035.45 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 2.16%, 1.61%, and 1.51%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Wipro, M&M, and SBI Life Insurance, which climbed 4.49%, 4.16%, and 4.08%, respectively. Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC, and NTPC emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.86%, 0.96%, and 0.66%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.26% to 2,865.9 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.86% to 38,487.24 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.42% to 16,339.96 points. In the US market, NASDAQ rose 0.3% to 15,906.17 points.

INR goes up 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Friday strengthened 0.05% to settle at Rs. 83.01 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While gold futures settled at Rs. 61,680, the silver futures closed at Rs. 71,260. On the other hand, crude oil futures slipped 0.91% to $77.09 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices in India

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is retailing at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $51,837.74, a 0.76% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.48% and is selling at $2,807.81. BNB and Cardano are trading at $353.23 (2.18% up) and $0.5962 (2.45% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08543, down 0.47% from yesterday.