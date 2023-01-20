Business

Sensex sheds 236 points, Nifty settles near 18,000 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 20, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

The stock market closed in red on Friday with the Sensex settling 236 points below at 60,621.77 points and Nifty ending 80 points lower at 18,027.65 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 68.2 points to end at 8,687.15 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY BANK, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY PSE, gaining 0.42%, 0.37%, and 0.23%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Coal India, HDFC Bank, and Power Grid Corp, which climbed 1.32%, 1.09%, and 1.09%, respectively. Meanwhile, HUL, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 3.8%, 2.88%, and 2.82%, respectively.

INR goes up 0.31% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.31% to end at Rs. 81.12 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.33% to Rs. 56,734, while that of silver futures climbed 0.65% to Rs. 68,806. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $81.26 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.75% to 3,264.81 points, while the Nikkei plunged 0.56% to 26,553.53 points on Friday. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.79% to 22,044.65 points. In the US, NASDAQ plunged 104.74 points, or 0.96%, to 10,852.27 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,969.04, a 0.82% increase from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 1.62% and is trading at $1,552.60. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% up), $288.59 (1.04% down), and $0.3371 (1.04% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.28% lower than yesterday at $0.081.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.