Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles near 22,200

Feb 23, 2024

What's the story The stock market on Friday ended on a sluggish note as Sensex fell 15.44 points to 73,142.80 points. Nifty stood at 22,212.70 points, down 4.75 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals, with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 100.25 points or 0.71% to close at 14,062.2 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

On Friday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.34%, 0.99%, and 0.41%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life, which climbed 1.47%, 1.35%, and 1.07%, respectively. BPCL, HCL Technology, and Maruti Suzuki were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 1.42%, 1.3%, and 1.18%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.55% to 3,004.88 points, while the Nikkei index surged 2.14% to 39,098.68 points on Friday. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 460.75 points, or 2.96%, to 16,041.62 points.

INR fell 0.1% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped by 0.1% to settle at Rs. 82.94 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. While gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 61,893, the price of silver futures fell by Rs. 454 or 0.65% to end at Rs. 69,815. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 1.53% to $77.59 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained steady in India on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $50,942.16, which is down by 1.93% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,936.53, down by 2.92% since yesterday. BNB and Cardano are listed at $376.02 (down by 1.76%) and $0.581 (down by 4.15%), respectively.