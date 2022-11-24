Business

Sensex surges 762 points, Nifty ends above 18,480 mark

Sensex surges 762 points, Nifty ends above 18,480 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 24, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.52% to close at 8,673.45 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Thursday showed an upward trend, continuing their winning streak. The Sensex rose 1.22% to 62,272.68 points while the Nifty gained 1.19% to end at 18,484.10 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.52% to close at 8,673.45 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY SERV SECTOR, gaining 2.56%, 1.46%, and 1.29%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Apollo Hospital, HDFC Life, and BPCL, which climbed 4.56%, 4.55%, and 3.5%, respectively. Cipla, Coal India, and Kotak Mahindra emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.14%, 0.91%, and 0.44%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.26% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.26% to end at Rs. 81.63 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 49,362 and Rs. 56,339, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $4.58, or 5.49% to $78.81/barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.78% to 17,660.9 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.95% to 28,383.09 points. But the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.25% to 3,089.31 points. In the US, NASDAQ climbed 110.91 points, or 0.99%, to 11,285.32 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,600.14, up 0.26% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.05% and is selling at $1,201.68. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9994 (0.03% up), $297.30 (0.98% up), and $0.3166 (0.49% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08185, down 0.16% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol sells for Rs. 106.29/liter.