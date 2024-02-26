Among the biggest stock losers were Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals, and Hindalco

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:50 pm Feb 26, 202403:50 pm

What's the story On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.48% to 72,790.13 points, while the Nifty fell 0.41% to 22,122.05 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 84.3 points to 13,977.9 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY INFRA, and NIFTY AUTO, which rose 0.5%, 0.11% and 0.1%, respectively. Furthermore, Larsen, Power Grid Corporation, and Adani Enterprises emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.44%, 2%, and 1.64%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals, and Hindalco, which plunged 4.01%, 2.82% and 2.47%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

On Monday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 2,977.02 points, 16,634.74 points, and 39,233.71 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ dropped 37.65 points, or 0.23%, to 16,003.97 points.

INR climbs 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.07% to Rs. 82.89 in forex trade on Monday. Also, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 62,237, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 549 or 0.78% to Rs. 69,930. The crude oil futures fell by $0.35, or 0.46% to $76.29 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained steady in India on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $50,953.08, down 1.32% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $3,041.42, up 0.69%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $384.67 (1.43% up) and $0.576 (2.46% down), respectively.