Sensex, Nifty dip as holiday slowdown hits trading

If you're following the markets or investing for the first time, it's a reminder that global events and holidays can make things unpredictable. With fewer trades happening, prices can swing more than usual—so it pays to stay alert during these quieter periods.

What's behind the moves?

Foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹1,800 crore while Indian institutional investors stepped in with over ₹3,800 crore in buys—showing a split in confidence.

Some metal stocks lagged, while global trends were mixed: some Asian markets dipped while China's and Hong Kong's rose.

The RBI also tried to steady things with fresh market measures like open market operations and a big currency swap, hoping to keep sentiment balanced through year-end.