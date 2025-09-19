Sensex, Nifty end 3-day winning streak: What's pulling them down

After three days of gains, the Sensex and Nifty cooled off a bit on Friday—Sensex slipped 240 points to 82,774 and Nifty dropped 54 points to 25,369. The dip came as auto, banking, and IT stocks came under pressure amid mixed global signals.

Which sectors moved where today? Even with the drop, the market stayed pretty balanced: about as many stocks rose as fell.

While auto, banking, and IT were down, PSU banks, realty, and oil & gas saw some buying action.

Volatility stayed low too—India VIX held below 10.

Adani Group shares surge after SEBI clearance Adani Group shares jumped up to 10% after SEBI cleared Gautam Adani and his companies of stock manipulation charges. That gave overall market sentiment a lift.

Analysts now see Nifty support at around 25,200 with resistance at 25,500—so a push toward 26K could be on the cards.