Sensex, Nifty fall 3rd straight day as crude oil rises
Indian stock markets slipped again on Wednesday, marking three days in a row of losses.
Sensex closed down 48.78 points at 72,480.29 and Nifty fell by 95.75 points to 22,620.45.
The main reasons? Rising crude oil prices, higher global bond yields, and foreign investors pulling out their money.
Brent $103.1, foreign investors sold ₹9,980.22cr
Brent crude oil climbed to $103.1 a barrel, making investors even more cautious.
On Tuesday alone, foreign investors sold ₹9,980.22 crore worth of shares, adding to the pressure on stocks like Sun Pharma and Tata Steel, which took big hits.
Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank managed some gains despite the gloom.
Global markets mixed, US stocks lower
Markets around the world were all over the place: South Korea's Kospi slipped while Japan, China, and Hong Kong saw gains;
Europe was mixed; US stocks ended lower too, showing just how uncertain things feel globally right now.