Sensex ended at a record high of 52,474.76

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 174 points to close at an all-time high on Friday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities. After touching a record intraday peak of 52,641.53, Sensex ended 174.29 points or 0.33 percent higher at 52,474.76. Similarly, Nifty advanced 61.60 points or 0.39 percent to its lifetime peak of 15,799.35.

Information

Who were the top gainers and losers?

Dr. Reddy's was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 percent, followed by PowerGrid, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Previous session

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index, Sensex finished 358.83 points or 0.69 percent higher at 52,300.47, and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 102.40 points or 0.65 percent to end at 15,737.75. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs. 1,329.70 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

Expert talks

Expectations of a sharp recovery in economic activities lifted sentiments

"Domestic equities extended gains with key benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recording fresh all-time highs," said Binod Modi, Head of Strategy at Reliance Securities. A sharp rebound in IT, metals, and RIL supported benchmark indices. Expectations of a sharp recovery in economic activities and indications from the government to roll-out capital expenditure program for FY22 faster, lifted sentiments, he added.

Global markets

Brent crude was trading at $72.68 per barrel

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai (China) and Tokyo (Japan) were in the red, while Hong Kong and Seoul (South Korea) ended on a positive note amid positive global trends. Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22 percent higher at $72.68 per barrel.