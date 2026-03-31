Sensex, Nifty likely to rebound on Wednesday: Here's why

The Indian stock market's benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty , are expected to open higher on Wednesday. This comes after a two-day losing streak. The expected rise is due to positive global cues and a slight dip in crude oil prices. The previous trading session had seen both indices close sharply lower on Monday amid weak investor sentiment over the West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices.

Market downturn Recap of Monday's market performance In the last trading session, the Sensex plummeted by 1,635.67 points or 2.22% to close at 71,947.55. During intra-day trade, it had even fallen as much as 1,809.09 points or 2.45% to hit a low of 71,774.13. The Nifty also witnessed a major decline of 488.2 points or 2.14%, settling at 22,331.40 for the day amid weak investor sentiment due to geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices globally and high inflationary pressures impacting growth prospects across emerging markets like India.

Market support Positive developments in Iran conflict and RBI relaxations The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the implementation of capital market exposure norms for banks to July 1. It has also relaxed some conditions for brokers, allowing them to use bank guarantees with a margin of 50% until then. Meanwhile, a Wall Street Journal report said US President Donald Trump is willing to end the Iran conflict even if the Strait of Hormuz remains mostly closed for now.

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