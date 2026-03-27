Sensex, Nifty plunge over 1% as Iran crisis rattles markets Business Mar 27, 2026

Sensex and Nifty both slid more than 1% on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 (at 9:20 am), with the Sensex down 847.03 points and the Nifty down 252.15 points (Sensex at 74,426.42; Nifty at 23,054.30 at 9:20 am).

This sharp dip was mainly triggered by global market turbulence and a spike in crude oil prices, all linked to ongoing tensions around Iran.

Even though the US announced an extension of a pause on attacks against Iran's energy plants (a 10-day pause), uncertainty is keeping investors on edge.