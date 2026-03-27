Sensex, Nifty plunge over 1% as Iran crisis rattles markets
Sensex and Nifty both slid more than 1% on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 (at 9:20 am), with the Sensex down 847.03 points and the Nifty down 252.15 points (Sensex at 74,426.42; Nifty at 23,054.30 at 9:20 am).
This sharp dip was mainly triggered by global market turbulence and a spike in crude oil prices, all linked to ongoing tensions around Iran.
Even though the US announced an extension of a pause on attacks against Iran's energy plants (a 10-day pause), uncertainty is keeping investors on edge.
Oil prices surpass $100 per barrel
It wasn't just stocks feeling the heat: global selloffs saw US and Asian markets fall too, while oil prices shot up past $100 a barrel.
The Indian rupee also hit a new low against the dollar, raising concerns about higher costs for imported energy.
With the Iran situation still unresolved, everyone's watching to see how these economic ripples play out.