Sensex, Nifty rise as Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance push 1Lcr Business Jul 05, 2026

Big news from the stock market: six of India's top companies saw their combined value shoot up by ₹1 lakh crore last week.

Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the main winners, with Sensex and Nifty also climbing.

According to Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, of Religare Broking Ltd, strong GST numbers and better industrial activity helped fuel this surge.