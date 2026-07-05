Sensex, Nifty rise as Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance push 1Lcr
Business
Big news from the stock market: six of India's top companies saw their combined value shoot up by ₹1 lakh crore last week.
Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the main winners, with Sensex and Nifty also climbing.
According to Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, of Religare Broking Ltd, strong GST numbers and better industrial activity helped fuel this surge.
Airtel 36,000cr, Bajaj Finance 33,000cr gains
Airtel's value jumped by over ₹36,000 crore, while Bajaj Finance added over ₹33,000 crore. ICICI Bank and LIC also saw gains.
On the flip side, Reliance Industries, India's biggest company, lost nearly ₹19,000 crore in value but still held onto its top spot.
L&T, SBI, and TCS also dipped a bit last week.