Sensex, Nifty start strong as global mood lifts markets
Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday—up 468 and 134 points—thanks to hopes of a US Fed rate cut in 2026 after softer-than-expected US inflation data.
The positive energy follows overnight gains in US stocks.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, today's uptick reflects optimism from both Wall Street and Dalal Street.
But analysts say don't get too carried away: Nifty is still stuck in a tight range, India-US trade talks are delayed, and global decisions like the Bank of Japan's rate move could shake things up.
What's behind the moves?
Soft US inflation numbers and hype around AI earnings (shout-out to Micron Technology) boosted global markets.
Back home, Max Healthcare led Nifty gainers, while big investors kept pouring money into Indian stocks—even as the rupee traded at 90.24 against the dollar.