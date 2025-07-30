Sensex opens flat, Nifty50 nears 24,830 mark Business Jul 30, 2025

Indian stock markets started Wednesday on a slightly positive note, mainly boosted by strong earnings from L&T.

Still, there's a sense of caution in the air with everyone waiting for the US Federal Reserve's big policy update later tonight and no clarity yet on the India-US trade deal.

By 9:29am Sensex was up just 19 points at 81,355 and Nifty50 edged higher to 24,828.