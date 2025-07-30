Sensex opens flat, Nifty50 nears 24,830 mark
Indian stock markets started Wednesday on a slightly positive note, mainly boosted by strong earnings from L&T.
Still, there's a sense of caution in the air with everyone waiting for the US Federal Reserve's big policy update later tonight and no clarity yet on the India-US trade deal.
By 9:29am Sensex was up just 19 points at 81,355 and Nifty50 edged higher to 24,828.
All eyes on Fed's interest rate announcement
L&T grabbed attention with a solid 30% jump in quarterly profit to ₹3,617 crore and a 16% rise in revenue—way above expectations.
This gave markets an early lift, along with gains from NTPC and Asian Paints.
On the flip side, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank slipped in early trading.
All eyes now turn to the Fed's interest rate announcement for clues on what comes next for global markets.