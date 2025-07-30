UltraTech Cement's stock: Decoding the price movement

Stock performance and key metrics

Last trading day saw a tiny drop of 0.16%, closing at ₹12,240 with more than two lakh shares changing hands—a sign people are still interested despite the ups and downs.

While weekly returns slipped by nearly 2%, UltraTech managed a solid three-month gain of almost 3%.

With a high volatility rating (beta at 1.26) and strong earnings per share (₹237), it's showing resilience in a fast-changing cement industry—worth keeping an eye on if you're into stocks that can handle some turbulence!