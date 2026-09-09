Sensex plunges 600 points: What's behind today's decline?

Brent crude futures have surged by 1.5% to nearly $100 per barrel, a major concern for India, the world's third-largest crude oil importer.

The rise in oil prices could widen the trade deficit, stoke inflation, and hinder India's growth prospects.

The Nifty IT index tumbled nearly 4% on Wednesday as the US suspended permanent labor certification filings for Cognizant, while Coforge Chairman OP Bhatt resigned with immediate effect following internal audit concerns over the board evaluation process.