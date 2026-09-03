Sensex rebounds 314 as Nifty tops 24,000 amid inflows
Business
After three days of losses, the Indian stock market finally saw a comeback on Thursday morning.
The Sensex climbed 314.39 points to reach 76,884.74, and the Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark, thanks to positive global vibes, steady foreign investor buying, and falling oil prices.
Asian markets rise investors cautious
Asian markets were mostly up too: Japan's Topix and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both gained ground.
Foreign investors kept buying big in India for a second day straight, pumping in ₹6,688 crore.
Plus, lower crude oil prices are expected to ease inflation worries and support growth.
Still, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Anand James say investors should stay cautious until Nifty breaks past key resistance levels.