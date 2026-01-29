Sensex rebounds 905 points after economic survey lifts mood
The Indian stock market made a solid comeback on Thursday, January 29, 2026, with the Sensex jumping 905 points from its lowest point of the day.
By afternoon, it was up to 82,615, while the Nifty also bounced back above 25,400—both showing small but steady gains.
Why does this matter?
After days of offloading, both foreign and domestic investors started buying again—FIIs put in ₹480 crore and DIIs added a hefty ₹3,360 crore.
This wave of fresh money brought some much-needed confidence back to the markets.
What's behind the rebound?
Metal stocks were the real stars: Hindustan Copper soared 20%, while Nalco, Vedanta, and NMDC all posted strong gains.
The upbeat mood was boosted by India's new Economic Survey projecting robust GDP growth (in the range of 6.8% to 7.4% for FY26), lower inflation, and better finances—a combo that helped calm nerves despite global market jitters.