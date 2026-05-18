Sensex rebounds to 75,315 as Nifty closes above 23,600
Business
Indian stock markets bounced back on Monday after a rough morning, with the Sensex ending up 77 points at 75,315 and the Nifty closing just above 23,600.
Both indexes clawed their way back from steep losses, more than 900 points, thanks to strong buying in IT and banking stocks.
Vinod Nair urges balanced export focus
Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments said value hunting in IT and banking helped steady things, while earnings season added a bit of confidence.
Still, he flagged worries like rising bond yields, expensive oil, and a weakening rupee pushing up inflation.
Plus, global tensions, especially between the US and Iran, are keeping markets jumpy.
His advice: stay balanced and keep an eye on export-focused sectors for now.