Sensex rebounds to 75,315 as Nifty closes above 23,600

Vinod Nair urges balanced export focus

Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments said value hunting in IT and banking helped steady things, while earnings season added a bit of confidence.

Still, he flagged worries like rising bond yields, expensive oil, and a weakening rupee pushing up inflation.

Plus, global tensions, especially between the US and Iran, are keeping markets jumpy.

His advice: stay balanced and keep an eye on export-focused sectors for now.