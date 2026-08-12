Sensex recovers 400 points but remains down 303.53 at 77,850.72
Business
After a rough start on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, the Sensex clawed back some losses, recovering 400 points from its lowest point but still being down 303.53 points at 77,850.72.
The Nifty also dipped but managed to stay above the key 24,350 mark.
Analysts say Nifty holds 24,250
Most stocks were lower, with the partial recovery driven by investors buying at lower prices and a drop in oil prices below $90 a barrel.
Analysts noted that Nifty holding above 24,250 helped steady things for now.