Sensex regains 82,000 mark, Nifty settles above 25,480
Business
The Indian stock market made a mild comeback on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, with the Sensex edging up to 82,276 and the Nifty closing at 25,482.
This follows market weakness on Tuesday, so it's a small but welcome recovery for investors.
FIIs sold shares but DIIs bought
Even though foreign investors sold shares, local institutional investors stepped in—buying shares.
The market remained around the 25,500 level for Nifty.
Tech stocks shine; midcaps have a good day
Tech stocks led the way thanks to global AI buzz—Tech Mahindra jumped over 3%, while TCS and HCL Tech also gained nicely. Autos and metals joined in too.
But not everything was rosy: Reliance and SBI dragged down overall gains by dropping nearly 2%.
Meanwhile, midcap stocks quietly had a strong day.