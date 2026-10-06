Sensex rises 200.43 points to 72,582.90 on banking, global cues
Business
Sensex was up 200.43 points at 72,582.90 around 9:40am on Tuesday, with Nifty also gaining ground.
The main boost came from banking stocks and upbeat vibes in global markets ahead of a key central bank meeting.
Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra rise
Banks were the stars: Axis Bank rose 1.4% and Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 2.6% after their quarterly updates showed a rise in quarterly advances and deposits.
Global markets got a lift from US tech stocks and falling oil prices, while Asia and Europe also saw small gains.
In the US stock futures ticked up slightly, but high Treasury yields are still making investors cautious about equities overall.