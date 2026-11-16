Sensex rises 434.80 points to 82,027.25 as Nifty crosses 25,250
The Indian stock market kicked off Monday on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing 434.80 points to 82,027.25 at 9:17am and Nifty crossed 25,250.
This boost came mostly from big wins in IT and banking stocks, plus solid corporate earnings and upbeat vibes from foreign investors.
Indian IT and bank stocks lead
Major tech names like Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra led the charge alongside top banks like SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank.
Analysts say aggressive foreign investment and better-than-expected results are powering this momentum.
Not every sector joined in. Power Grid Corporation and Tata Steel actually slipped, but overall optimism about future growth is keeping spirits high on Dalal Street.