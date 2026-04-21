Sensex rises 666 points to 79,186 while Nifty gains 167

U.S.-Iran ceasefire hopes lift market sentiment

This surge is mostly thanks to hopes around U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks and steady oil prices (Brent crude is holding at about $95 a barrel), which has eased some worries.

Global markets are also in a good mood; Japan and South Korea saw gains too.

On top of that, real estate stocks led sector winners with a strong jump.

Market volatility even dropped by nearly 6%, showing investors are feeling pretty upbeat right now.