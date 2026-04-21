Sensex rises 666 points to 79,186 while Nifty gains 167
The Indian stock market kept the momentum going on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 666 points to 79,186.35 as of 12.48pm.
That's three days in a row of solid gains, adding over ₹8 lakh crore to the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE.
Nifty also moved up by more than 167 points, at 24,532 as of 12.48pm.
U.S.-Iran ceasefire hopes lift market sentiment
This surge is mostly thanks to hopes around U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks and steady oil prices (Brent crude is holding at about $95 a barrel), which has eased some worries.
Global markets are also in a good mood; Japan and South Korea saw gains too.
On top of that, real estate stocks led sector winners with a strong jump.
Market volatility even dropped by nearly 6%, showing investors are feeling pretty upbeat right now.