Sensex rises nearly 550 points as IT stocks lead gains
What's the story
India's stock market opened on a positive note today, with the Sensex gaining over 500 points in early trade. At around 10:30am, the Sensex was trading at 76,701.25, up by 548 points or 0.7% from its previous close of 76,152.86. Meanwhile, the Nifty index also witnessed an upward trend and was trading at 23,960.20.
Sector performance
IT stocks lead the rally
The rally was led by gains in the information technology (IT) sector, with major companies such as TCS and Infosys witnessing significant rises of 1.64% and 1.34%, respectively. Other tech stocks like Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies also contributed to the upward trend.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest gainer among major stocks, rising by 1.68%.
Market overview
Broader markets also gain momentum
The broader markets also opened on a positive note, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Microcap 250 both gaining by 0.45%.
The Nifty Bank index was marginally higher at 57,429.60, while the Nifty Financial Services index gained by 0.41%.
Apart from IT stocks, other sectors such as financials, automobiles, and energy also traded higher during early trade today.
Volatility index
Market volatility eases
The market volatility eased with the India VIX falling by 3.1% to 10.99. However, consumer durables, auto and FMCG indices traded in the red during early trade today.
Despite concerns over rising global bond yields, which have emerged as a key headwind for equity markets, the strong opening was seen across sectors including financials and automobiles, among others.
Economic indicators
Geojit strategist on private investment surge
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, highlighted a 97% surge in private investment in Q1 FY27 compared to the year-ago period.
He said this points to a sharp turnaround in private capital expenditure and bodes well for future economic growth.
However, he also warned that rising global bond yields could weigh on equity markets and make fixed-income investments more attractive.