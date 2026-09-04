Sensex rises nearly 550 points as IT stocks lead gains

The rally was led by gains in the information technology (IT) sector, with major companies such as TCS and Infosys witnessing significant rises of 1.64% and 1.34%, respectively. Other tech stocks like Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies also contributed to the upward trend.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest gainer among major stocks, rising by 1.68%.