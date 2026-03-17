Sensex rises nearly 600 points as value buying lifts markets
What's the story
The benchmark stock market indices closed in the green for the second consecutive day, with a rally in auto and metal sector shares. The Sensex jumped by 568 points to end at 76,071. The Nifty50 also gained 172 points, ending at 23,581. Despite crude oil prices weighing on investors' sentiments, buying at lower levels helped keep the market positive.
Market trends
Nifty Auto, Financial Services and Media gain the most
The India VIX fell by 8.39%, indicating a drop in market volatility. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 gained by 1.02% while Nifty Smallcap 100 rose by 0.65%. Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were the biggest losers with losses of 0.75% and 0.97%, respectively. However, most other sectors ended on a positive note with gains across various indices such as Nifty Auto (2.11%), Financial Services (25/50) (0.98%), Media (1.11%), Metal (2.82%), Pharma (0.22%).
Stock performance
Top gainers and losers
After the closing bell, Eternal emerged as the top gainer on Sensex with a jump of 5.6%. It was followed by Tata Steel which gained 4.19%. Other notable gainers included Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (2.85%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (2.70%) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (2.20%). On the other hand, Infosys Ltd saw the biggest drop with a decline of 1.29%, followed by Bajaj Finance Ltd (1.23%), ITC Ltd (1.10%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (0.60%) and HCL Technologies Ltd (0.55%).