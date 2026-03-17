Sensex rises nearly 600 points as value buying lifts markets

The India VIX fell by 8.39%, indicating a drop in market volatility. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 gained by 1.02% while Nifty Smallcap 100 rose by 0.65%. Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were the biggest losers with losses of 0.75% and 0.97%, respectively. However, most other sectors ended on a positive note with gains across various indices such as Nifty Auto (2.11%), Financial Services (25/50) (0.98%), Media (1.11%), Metal (2.82%), Pharma (0.22%).

Stock performance

Top gainers and losers

After the closing bell, Eternal emerged as the top gainer on Sensex with a jump of 5.6%. It was followed by Tata Steel which gained 4.19%. Other notable gainers included Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (2.85%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (2.70%) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (2.20%). On the other hand, Infosys Ltd saw the biggest drop with a decline of 1.29%, followed by Bajaj Finance Ltd (1.23%), ITC Ltd (1.10%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (0.60%) and HCL Technologies Ltd (0.55%).