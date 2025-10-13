Next Article
Sensex slips 174 points as Trump-Xi trade war fears resurface
Business
Indian stock markets dipped on Monday, with the Sensex down 173.77 points and Nifty falling 58 points.
Big names like Tata Motors, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever all took a hit—dropping up to 2.7%—as global worries made investors cautious.
Sensex, Nifty, and other key numbers
The drop came after Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods, right as China tightened control over rare earth exports.
This global standoff spooked investors across sectors: IT stocks slipped before HCLTech's results (which ended flat), small-caps edged down, and mid-caps edged up 0.1%.
Tata Capital shines on debut
While most stocks struggled, Tata Capital had a strong first day on the exchanges—closing up 1.4% from its issue price—which shows some fresh optimism even when the mood is tense.