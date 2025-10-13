Silver prices soar to $51 per ounce, hitting record high Business Oct 13, 2025

Silver just broke past $51 an ounce, thanks to a global supply crunch.

The shortage is hitting major markets like London and has led Kotak, UTI, and SBI Mutual Funds in India to stop fresh lump sum subscriptions to their Silver ETF Fund of Fund.

Market watchers like Advait Arora are flagging big deficits on trading platforms, warning this could shake up prices if things don't improve soon.